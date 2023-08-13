ROBBER GETS LIFE FOR SHOOTING COP DEAD

AN ARMED robber, Ntabiso Ncube, who fatally shot a police officer in Bulawayo’s New Luveve suburb in 2021 after a foiled robbery, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The sentence was passed by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo recently.

In handing the sentence, Justice Moyo said the late Mr Gibson Tafara Madzimure died under circumstances of a violent crime, which deserved punishment with a harsh sentence.

She said Zimbabwe was a peaceful country that had a low rate of gun crime and the only way to preserve that was to incarcerate criminals who engaged in extreme violence.

Presenting the State’s case, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said Ncube (43) of Lobengula West suburb sustained a fractured arm and lost a finger during a shootout with the police in August 2021 at the house of a suspected illegal foreign currency dealer.

He said during the shootout, Ncube shot the late Madzimure in the head.

“Madzimure was pronounced dead on arrival at Mpilo Central Hospital. He was part of a team that foiled an armed robbery by Ncube and his colleague. Ncube was arrested a day later at a house in Bulawayo’s Lobengula West suburb,” said Mr Jaravaza.

He said after shooting Madzimure, Ncube fled the scene under a hail of bullets from the police and in the process, dropped a CZ pistol.

The court heard that Ncube left a trail of blood at the crime scene.

Mr Jaravaza said following investigations, police later arrested Ncube at his hideout in Lobengula West suburb.

He said on the day police officers foiled Ncube and colleague’s planned robbery, they had received information that the pair intended to rob the victim.

“A police crack team was set up, which also included members of the Police Special Tactics Troop (PSTT). The late Madzimure was among members of the crack team that laid an ambush at the victim’s house,” said Mr Jaravaza.

The late Madzimure and his colleagues were later involved in a shootout with Ncube leading to his death.Chronicle