ED HEADS TO ANGOLA FOR SADC SUMMIT

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to briefly leave the campaign trail to attend a Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) summit here that will be focusing on sustainable regional industralisation.
With Zimbabwe heading to harmonised elections in a week’s
time, Sadc has already dispatched a team of observers led by former Zambian
Vice President Nevers Sekwila Mumba.
Although Zimbabwe is not on the agenda, the country has
been the talk of the town with observers commenting on the prevailing peace and
tranquillity before the polls.
Yesterday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is the
current chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security
Cooperation, announced the appointment of Mr Mumba. “As xhair of Sadc Organ on
Politics, Defence and Security, I am pleased to announce Dr Nevers Sekwila
Mumba as head of the Sadc Electoral
Observation Mission for Zimbabwe’s elections. We’re optimistic of a peaceful
and democratic process before, during and after elections in Zimbabwe,”
President Hichilema wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
There are also reports that soon after this summit, the
Sadc executive secretary Dr Elias Magosi and his team will also head to
Zimbabwe with the other Sadc team having arrived on August 10.
The 43rd Ordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and
Government is themed “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable
industrialisation of the Sadc Region”.
The Summit will be preceded by the Troika Summit of the
Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on August 16, 2023.
President of Namibia Hage Geingob as the outgoing
Chairperson of the Sadc Organ, will also attend the Troika Summit.
The Organ Troika Summit will discuss the political and
security situation in the region with a particular focus on the Kingdom of
Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique (Sadc Mission in Mozambique) and
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Organ Troika Summit will also reflect on the
consolidation of democracy in Sadc and deliberate on the socio-economic outlook
for the community.
Other activities of the summit include the announcement of
the 2022 Sadc Secondary School Essay Competition, the Media Awards, and the
presentation of the Medal of Honour to one of the Sadc Founders — the late and
first President of the Republic of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama.
The Summit was preceded by the Sadc Council of Ministers
meeting on Monday. Today there is a
Ministerial Committee meeting of the Organ where Zimbabwe is being
represented by Industry and Commence Minister Sekai Nzenza, and Acting Foreign
Affairs Minister Jorum Gumbo. Herald
