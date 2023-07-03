NO MORE LOAD-SHEDDING IN ZIM : ZESA

IN a huge breakthrough for the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa the power utility, Zesa, says the country no longer needs a load-shedding schedule as it is now able to produce enough electricity from its power plants with minimal imports to meet demand by domestic and industrial consumers.
The successful implementation and completion of Hwange
Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion projects, which are now
undergoing the final synchronisation phase, coupled with the establishment of
solar parks by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and improved output from
Kariba Hydro-Power Station, has recently pushed total domestic generation
capacity above 1 500MW on average when compared to less than 600MW in March
this year.
The improved power generation capacity has drastically
reduced load-shedding across the country and excited the productive sector,
which is now able to plan operational schedules and guarantee smooth industry
outcomes.
Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) in its daily update
indicated that total power generated stood at 1 443MW with Kariba producing
875MW, Hwange adding 535MW, and Harare and Munyati thermal power stations
contributing 21MW and 12MW respectively.
In line with its infrastructure and utilities priority
projects, the Second Republic has committed a lot of resources towards
increasing power generation hence the benefit now being enjoyed by industry and
domestic consumers. Captains of industry and commerce believe the improved electricity
supply in the country is a key deliverable for economic growth as it will boost
production, increase capacity utilisation and reduce production costs. Due to
load shedding several businesses had opted for expensive diesel generators and
those who did not would incur long hours of no production.
In a recent interview in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Energy
Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) acting managing director,
Engineer Howard Choga, said given the milestone improvement in power generation
and supply, there is no need for a load-shedding schedule.
“You will notice that in the past two to three weeks, we
have not been shedding at all, therefore, under those circumstances, there will
be no need to have a load-shedding schedule,” he said.
“Our projection is that we are not going to be shedding
going forward, at least in the medium term,” said Eng Choga, adding. “If we are
not shedding it means we are getting enough for the consumers.”
On imports, Eng Choga said: “At the moment we are getting
100 megawatts from South Africa, and from Mozambique, we have two sources that
is Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) of Mozambique, which is giving us 50MW
and EDM 10MW. That’s enough for the demand in the country”.
With improved power generation, the business community has
started feeling the positive impact expressing hope that the situation will
continue to stabilise, thereby guaranteeing enhanced production and supply of
goods. This is a significant departure from the acute power shortages
experienced in the past years, which have crippled production across various
sectors of the economy while the use of generators as an alternative source of
energy was said to be costly and not sustainable.
Last week, Energy and Power Development Permanent
Secretary, Dr Gloria Magombo, said the coming in of Units 7 and 8 in Hwange,
which are undergoing technical commissioning ahead of commercialisation, have
greatly improved the power situation. Built at a cost of about US$1,5 billion,
the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansions, is one of the Second
Republic’s signature projects aimed at boosting power generation.
Unit 7 and 8 will provide a combined 600MW to about 1 500MW
being produced from major thermal and hydro projects. It is one of the flagship
projects being implemented under the Second Republic in line with Vision 2030,
which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.
The country’s economy is on a rebound due to various
policies initiated by the Government that have seen growth in the mining and
agricultural sectors.
Several other power generation projects are at various
stages of implementation. Added to that, a steadily growing population, rapid
rural-to-urban migration, and nascent economic recovery — driven by new mining
projects — have spurred demand for power in the country. Herald
