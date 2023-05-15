YOU ARE WELCOME : ED TELLS FOREIGN OBSERVERS

President Mnangagwa, who is the Head of State and
Government, told a High-Level Debt Resolution Forum on Zimbabwe Arrears
Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, which opened in Harare yesterday, that
his Government has put everything in place to ensure the election is free and
fair, without any blemishes.
A champion of peace — the President has used every platform
to call on Zimbabweans, regardless of political persuasion, to commit to peace
and preach the message of non-violence.
Yesterday he told diplomats, mostly drawn from Western
nations, that his doors remain open for dialogue and that his administration is
committed to entrenching peace.
“As you are aware, Zimbabwe will be holding the 2023
Harmonised General Elections. I want to assure you all that my Government has
put in place the requisite mechanisms to guarantee peaceful, free, fair, and
credible elections. International observers are welcome and will be invited
through the relevant channels at the appropriate time in accordance with our
laws,” President Mnangagwa said.
One of the benchmarks for debt clearance is good governance
and political reform and the Second Republic has made progress in enhancing and
entrenching the rule of law.
“My Government stands committed to consolidating
Constitutionalism, the rule of law, good governance, and protecting
Constitutionally enshrined rights and freedoms,” said the President.
Before the dawn of the Second Republic, Western nations
that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe were often barred from observing the
country’s polls but that has since changed as Zimbabwe engages and re-engages.
Under the Governance Pillar, the Second Republic has been
unwavering in its adherence to Constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the
tenets of good governance and democracy.
Laws are being applied consistently, without fear or favour
and the elections will be held consistent with the Constitution and electoral
laws.
In addition, human
rights concerns are being addressed in line with the country’s laws and
international conventions. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment