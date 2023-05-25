TWO MEN AKE TURNS TO RAPE HOOKER

TWO men took turns to rape and assault a sex worker before stealing her money and cellphone along Central Avenue in the Avenues area of Harare on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old woman was brutalised and sexually assaulted by the two, only identified as Melodious and Katewo, who accused her of stealing a cellphone.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“The accused persons are squatters opposite Gail Court along Samora Machel Avenue.

“On May 23, at around 4.30am, the complainant was walking along 7th street from Gail Court, going to her house.

“When she got to 6th and Central Avenue, she met the two, who accused her of stealing a cellphone from one of them.

“The two then assaulted the complainant with a metal object and searched her.

“They took an iTel A16 cellphone, US$85 and a sangita wig.

“They pulled the complainant to a dark area near a precast wall between Central Avenue and Selous and took turns to rape her without protection.

“They left her lying on the road,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro