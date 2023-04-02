SIKHALA RAGES AT CCC PAINFUL BETRAYAL

Incarcerated vice chairman of the opposition CCC Job Sikhala has dropped a bombshell, accusing the leadership of his party of “painful betrayal” and “conniving with the system to keep me here (in prison)”.

The outspoken popular Zengeza West legislator spoke in bitterness and anger about what he called "the great betrayal” by his colleagues within the high echelons of the opposition party.

He said the betrayal was revealed to him by some of the CCC inner circle during visits to him at Chikurubi.

He told The Standard “They connived to keep me here at all cost. Apparently I'm suffering for my perceived popularity which some people feel threatened by. But honestly, you do not betray a struggle comrade in this manner, just because you are afraid of his shadow.

My incarceration has caused untold suffering to my children, my wife, the huge league of friends in Zimbabwe and abroad and of course to myself. Being locked up in these cold concrete and steel walls 24/7 for months on end is no joke.

But I will come out. Wait and see what will happen when I do. Ndinotunga munhu nenyanga yeNyati (I'll gore somebody with a rhino horn). Betrayal is, by its very nature, very painful.

“I will come out and we will face each other," said Sikhala who was seething with anger as he spoke from behind a small window barricaded by thick steel bars inside Zimbabwe’s maximum security prison.

Sikhala was arrested on several charges including obstruction of justice and was thrown inside Chikurubi Maximum prison from where he has been applying for bail unsuccessfully. He has been in jail since June 2022.

Trial on some of the charges commenced a few weeks ago. Ordinarily, accused persons that have not been granted bail are detained at the remand prison until trial.