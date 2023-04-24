BHASIKITI ACQUITTED OF RAPE

Former Masvingo Minister of State Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has, today, been absolved of raping a teenage girl at his orphanage in Mwenezi.

Bhasikiti was acquitted of raping a then 12-year-old girl in 2019 by Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Ms Judith Zuyu.

Ms Zuyu cleared Bhasikiti of the rape charge citing conflicting and inconsistent statements from key state witnesses who testified in the case.

Bhasikiti was also denying the charges saying he was being framed ostensibly to fix him for ordering some occupants from part of his Moira farm.

The former state minister was nabbed in December last year facing allegations of raping a teenage orphan at his Moira ranch orphanage.

The ex-minister was alleged to have sneaked into a room where the girl was sleeping before raping her.

A tip-off to the police led to Bhasikiti’s arrest for the alleged offence. Ms Rutendo Ndibwo appeared for the state. Herald