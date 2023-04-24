BHASIKITI ACQUITTED OF RAPE

Former Masvingo Minister of State Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has, today, been absolved of raping a teenage girl at his orphanage in Mwenezi.
Bhasikiti was acquitted of raping a then 12-year-old girl
in 2019 by Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Ms Judith Zuyu.
Ms Zuyu cleared Bhasikiti of the rape charge citing
conflicting and inconsistent statements from key state witnesses who testified in
the case.
Bhasikiti was also denying the charges saying he was being
framed ostensibly to fix him for ordering some occupants from part of his Moira
farm.
The former state minister was nabbed in December last year
facing allegations of raping a teenage orphan at his Moira ranch orphanage.
The ex-minister was alleged to have sneaked into a room
where the girl was sleeping before raping her.
A tip-off to the police led to Bhasikiti’s arrest for the
alleged offence. Ms Rutendo Ndibwo appeared for the state. Herald
