CHAIDZWA GEMS VANISH : 31 SACKED

PILFERAGE of diamonds in Chiadzwa is being perpetrated by employees within the mining companies operating in the area, The Manica Post has established.
This comes as 31 Anjin Investments employees were fired
last year alone, while four others were recently suspended pending
investigations.
Investigations conducted by The Manica Post revealed that
some unscrupulous employees are working in cahoots with diamond dealers to
prejudice their employers of the precious gems.
The Manica Post also established that several diamond
dealers, some of foreign origin but based in Mutare, recruit the employees in
order to have easy access to the precious gems.
It is understood that well-orchestrated syndicates of
employees working in the Density Medium Separator and the Corn Crusher
departments of the mining plants are taking advantage of lapses in security
concentration to steal diamonds that are then passed on to dealers at agreed
prices.
In some cases, security officers are also part of the
syndicates.
At Anjin Investments (Private) Limited, a total of 31
employees were relieved of their duties last year alone, while four are
currently on suspension pending investigations into alleged pilferage of
diamond pieces.
Anjin Investments public relations officer, Mr Special
Matarirano confirmed this development.
“Our CCTV observed some irregular behaviour by four of our
workers and the company’s policy is that any suspicious behaviour from
employees who works in the red zone attracts an immediate suspension pending
thorough investigations.
“Hence, those four employees were suspended pending
investigations. The results of the investigations will guide the decision the
company will take.
“Last year alone, a total of 31 employees were relieved of
their duties by the company after being found on the wrong side of the code of
conduct,” said Mr Matarirano.
He said the company is determined to weed out any bad
apples within the diamond extraction process.
“In line with the security global trends, Anjin has, over
the years, been strengthening its security. In this regard, the company has
been installing and upgrading its integrated security systems.
“This has led to the integration of physical and
technological security. As a company, we have also tightened up and sealed
lapses in our security systems.
“The company is taking no prisoners in securing the product
and the equipment,” said Mr Matarirano.
The other company carrying out mining operations in
Chiadzwa, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), could not readily
divulge information relating to pilferage of diamonds through its employees.
Contacted for comment, the company’s public relations
executive, Mr Sugar Chagonda referred all questions to the chief executive, Dr
Mark Mabhudhu.
Unfortunately, Dr Mabhudhu was not able to comment as he
highlighted that he was out on business.
However, this newspaper understands that a number of
employees have also been relieved of their duties at ZCDC due to diamond
pieces’ theft related cases. Manica Post
