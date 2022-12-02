ZIMBA KILLS HUBBY IN SA, GOES ON THE RUN

SEXUAL and Gender-Based-Violence (SGBV) tends to be associated with women being at the receiving end of injustice by men.
Even though reports show that men are the main perpetrators
of SGBV, it is important to note that as the nation celebrates 16 Days of
Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (25 November -10 December) we shouldn’t
be blinded to the fact that women can also be perpetrators of sexual violence.
In a sad development, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean woman
is on the run after allegedly murdering her husband at their rented home in
Mobeni Heights in Durban, South Africa.
Tinotenda Mzunga (25)
from Nungirai Village under Chief Chingoma, in Mberengwa, Midlands
province was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds,
allegedly inflicted by his wife Brenda Mutsvakanyama who is originally from
Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central Province over a yet to be established domestic
dispute.
The cold-blooded killing which happened on 28 October 2022
was reported to the South African Police under Case Number 128/10/2022 and
investigations are reportedly under way.
Tinotenda’s body has since been repatriated to Zimbabwe and
was buried a fortnight ago. The family and South African Police are appealing
for help in finding the suspect Brenda.
It is alleged that on the fateful day Brenda attacked her
husband with a blunt object on the forehead before she stabbed him several
times with a knife.
After that grisly act, she locked the door and fled their
home leaving Tinotenda’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. Subsequent to
the alleged killing she phoned one of the neighbours to check on her husband
saying when she left home, he had not arrived from work. Fears are that she may
have skipped the border to Zimbabwe.
In an interview with B-Metro one of the relatives
Munyaradzi Hove said Brenda was the main suspect behind Tinotenda’s death.
He said the way Brenda allegedly murdered Tinotenda was
“too horrific” even for a professional killer.
“We don’t know really what transpired but from what we are
getting from the police, the two had an argument and she struck her husband
with a blunt object until he fainted and she then stabbed him with a knife
before she locked the doors and disappeared.
“She also took his ID, passport and birth certificate. Her
intention was possibly to conceal the murder case. We have since repatriated
his body to Zimbabwe and buried it two weeks ago.
“We are however, appealing for assistance on her
whereabouts so that the law will take its course,” said Hove.
He adds: “We have also reported the matter to the South
African Police under Case Number 128/10/2022 and investigations are underway.
The police said they were hunting for the suspect and we hope they will
apprehend her soon.”
It is also suspected that Brenda bludgeoned her husband to
death after he discovered that she was cheating on him.
Hove said their in-laws had not even visited their home to
pay condolences after Tinotenda’s death. B Metro
