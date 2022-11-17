FOUR ZIMBAS NABBED WITH BATTERIES WORTH P1 MILLION

FOUR Zimbabweans have been arrested in Botswana after they were found in possession of 40 lithium batteries worth over 1 million pula.

The four aged between 25 and 38 were arrested on Tuesday in the neighbouring country.

In a statement, Botswana Police public relations officer Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed the arrests.

“Tlokweng Police have arrested four Zimbabwean male citizens aged between 25 and 38 on November 15, 2022, for possession of suspected stolen property. The quartet, who reside in Gaborone West and Tlokweng were found in possession of 40 lithium ion batteries valued at over P1 Million.

“The items are suspected to have been stolen from different telecommunications towers belonging to Mascom Cellular Network service provider,” he said.

Asst Comm Motube said in a similar incident in Francistown, police on Monday intercepted and arrested a Motswana man aged 37 and a Zimbabwean woman aged 38 both from Mogodilshane.

“The suspects, who were enroute to Zimbabwe, were found in possession of 12 lithium ion batteries which they could not account for. The batteries, which are worth P360 000, are suspected to have been stolen in and around Gaborone All the six suspects are in police custody while investigations are continuing,” he said. Herald