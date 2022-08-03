TWO TRY TO STEAL US$2 700 FROM MPOFU

Police have arrested two men who allegedly tried to swindle Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, of US$2 700.
One of the suspects approached Dr Mpofu on Monday claiming
that he was Croco Motors’ chief executive officer Dr Moses Chingwena and wanted
to donate an assortment of farm equipment but needed US$1 700 to pick up the
implements in Polokwane, South Africa.
Later, he demanded US$2 700.
According to a witness who is an aide to Dr Mpofu, the
suspect, Phillip Nenyamani phoned Dr Mpofu’s personal assistant, Mrs Vimbai
Shumba, and introduced himself as Dr Chingwena of Croco Motors.
He said he wanted to give Dr Mpofu farm implements which
included tractors and combine harvesters but the equipment was in Polokwane.
Mrs Shumba phoned her boss to inform him about the
development and Dr Mpofu immediately phoned Dr Chingwena to thank him for his
“kindness,” only for Dr Chingwena to express ignorance about the donation.
“He, in fact, warned Dr Mpofu to be careful as he had
previously heard that there were conmen who were going around using his name to
claim that they could deliver farm implements and all they needed was money for
transport,” said Mr Mthabisi Mthimkhulu, Dr Mpofu’s aide who witnessed the
dramatic arrest of Nenyamani.
Mr Mthimkhulu said Dr Mpofu informed the police who set a
trap.
He informed Nenyamani to come to his offices at York House
in the city centre to collect the money.
“It did not take long for him to come to the offices where
detectives were already on site.
Upon arrival he changed his story and said he now needed
US$2 700 which he was given and acknowledged by appending his signature as
proof of payment.
“The moment he put the money in his pockets, an arrest was
effected and during interrogation he said he was sent by one Fungai Chinobva
who has offices at Bradfield Shopping Mall,” said Mr Mthimkhulu.
Police raided the offices, arrested Chinobva and seized
some documents and laptops.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed receiving a report but said more details will be released
today. Herald
