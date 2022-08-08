POWER CUT HITS ED SPEECH YET AGAIN

AN abrupt power cut yesterday interrupted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Heroes’ Day commemoration speech, the second power cut in three weeks to disrupt him during an address.
On July 20, 2022, Mnangagwa was again interrupted by a
power outage in the middle of his speech during the ground-breaking ceremony of
the Cyber City in Mt Hampden, Harare.
At the National Heroes Acre in Harare, power was restored
after about one minute. Zanu PF youths burst into song to rescue their party
leader who seemed confused following the power blackout.
“Power is back. We continue,” Mnangagwa said in order to
regain public attention.
Zimbabwe is facing a power crisis which has resulted in
power utility, Zesa Holdings, increasing load shedding and Mnangagwa engaging
his Zambian and Mozambican counterparts Hakainde Hichilema and Filipe Nyusi,
respectively, to import power to help resolve the crisis.
Energy minister Zhemu Soda said government was making
frantic efforts to ease the power cuts through imports and rehabilitation of
the Hwange Thermal Power Station.
Zimbabwe requires more than 2 000 megawatts of electricity
monthly to meet power demand.
Meanwhile, during yesterday’s event at the national shrine
Mnangagwa gave awards to Zimbabweans who excelled in different areas.
Mnangagwa unveiled the awards as the President Robert
Mugabe, Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Herbert Pfumaindini
Chitepo awards.
Scholar, Professor Robson Manyuwa Mafoti was awarded the
Robert Gabriel Mugabe human development and outstanding leadership award for
his services in science and human capital development.
The Herbert Chitepo commendation award for justice and
human rights went to Professor Simbi Mubako for his work in justice and human
rights. The award is given to a distinguished and consistent person in pursuit
of justice and human rights for the greater good of the country.
The Joshua Nqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo commendation award for
agriculture, community development, peace building and fostering unity
posthumously went to the late Ephraim Havazvidi.
Retired judge, Justice Sibusiso Sibanda was also
posthumously awarded with the honour of Herbert Chitepo award for Justice and
Human Rights. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment