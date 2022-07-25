MAN FOUND DEAD AT MIDLANDS HOTEL

Police in Gweru last night said they were still to identify the body of a man who was found dead in an old car within the Midlands Hotel premises yesterday morning.
The dead body was found inside a non-runner Mercedes Benz
which belongs to the hotel.
“Investigations are still on and the body is still to be
identified though there are some leads. We will have more details by tomorrow
(today),” said the provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
last night.
The hotel owner, Mr Hamutendi Kombayi who is also the city
mayor, said the hotel management was also waiting for the police to complete
investigations. “We are also shocked as the hotel management, but we have
nothing to do with the incident. We also wait for the police to complete their
investigations,” he said.
Mr Kombayi said the hotel will also interrogate its
security personnel to find out how the deceased sneaked into the car. “We have
a security which man the hotel 24/7 so we want to also know how the person
sneaked into the carport and into the car,” he said.
Meanwhile, some witnesses said the now deceased could have
been attacked last week while attending a musical gig that was hosted by the
hotel. “This hotel hosts musical shows every weekend. The hotel mounts a stage
at the car park for musicians to
perform and it is always full. This
person could have been attacked during last week’s gig and ended up in the old
car,” said a witness who declined to be named.
Another witness said the deceased could be a vagabond who
sought warmth in the car and later died.
“You know Gweru is chilly these days and this could be a
vagabond who felt cold and was not well, who then sought to find some warmth
inside this ramshackle,” said a local vendor Ms Leonora Moyo. Herald
