IT WAS STAGED



THE overriding feeling, among Zimbabweans, appears to suggest the daring mid-morning armed robbery at Newlands, in which about US$80 000 was lost, could “have been staged”.

Social media has been raging since the armed robbers, who were using a Honda Fit, struck last week and went away with rich pickings.

The money was supposed to be delivered to a bank at Newlands Shopping Centre.

The security guards who were transporting the cash have since been questioned by the police.

Social media users have been blasting the security guards for failure to discharge their duties professionally.

The brutal judgment has all come from a video of the robbery, which was captured on CCTV, which has since been shared widely on social media.

Most of the security guards can be seen fleeing from the scene once the armed robbers pounced on the pick-up delivering the cash.

This appeared to give the armed robbers a free pass to collect the cash and speed off in their vehicle.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

Security companies must be serious, equip, motivate, remunerate handsomely, monitor. I for one didn’t see any sign of security guards, except for the vehicle. It was easy to prevent it as the CIT vehicle was stationary, meaning guards were in a better position to monitor and protect. No security at all. – Xolisani Moyo.

It was a planned thing. What was the driver of the vehicle doing outside the car? They should be armed security guarding the car not all of them to go and collect the cash. Almost five people went to collect cash. – Andrew Chifamba.

It’s a smart robbery. I can’t say it’s an inside job because these days a lot of companies just employ people because he’s related to someone working there, so they are not employing the right people for the job. This doesn’t look like robbery, it’s just a handover, there is no robbery like this. Ukaona getaway inorohwa paJozi iye ndipo paunokwanisa kuita understand. – Takudzwa Chindima.

Guards are my first suspects, especially the one who was standing by the side of the car and moved in front of the CIT vehicle before the robbers arrived. – Clemance Madondo.

Usually you notice two guards vachiita lookout for any threats vakamira strategically outside and close to the van and the other 2 or 1 anopinda mubank nekubuda. But apa seems vanga vari paholiday havo and the reaction was just unusual for vanhu vane pfuti also. Inside job for sure. – Frank Junior Phiri. H Metro