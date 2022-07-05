CONGREGATES RECLAIM SEEDED CARS :PROPHET ENGAGES LAWYERS

LOCAL prophet is under fire from congregants over the vehicles he asked them to give as “seed” for prosperity.

Prophet Tawanda Kajongwe, of Throne of Grace Ministries, stands accused of indoctrinating his congregants to “seed” their cars in order to be rewarded with houses and better vehicles.

Prophet Kajongwe told H-Metro he has since approached his lawyer to claim back the vehicles recovered by congregants.

“We had some congregants, who left my Ministry, accusing me of using juju,” said Prophet Kajongwe.

“We had members, who seeded their vehicles and signed affidavit forms that they gave the vehicles to the ministry and not to me.

“Among them are those who lodged a police report against me and the case is now being handled by my lawyer.

“Some of them took the vehicles and my lawyer has advised me that we are going to recover the cars since they gave them to the ministry, not to me, as an individual.

“I will furnish you with finer details when we meet.”

One of the congregants, who seeded her vehicle, said a number of people lost their properties anticipating to be blessed with wealth.

“I am one of the victims of the promised prosperity,” said the congregant.

“The prophet introduced various programmes in which he was coercing members to give their valuables as a seed to prosper.

“No such promises materialised and when I confronted him over my car he started to block my calls, forcing me to take the legal route.

“Vamwe vakatora motokari dzavo asi vamwe vakawana dzadirwa sugar mu engine vanzwa kuti vakuuya kuzotora mota dzavo,” said the congregant.

Some of the programmes introduced by Prophet Kajongwe were dubbed “Imba Yangu Iripi” where congregants would seed in order to be blessed with houses.

He calls himself “Shamhu Yevaroyi” on posters on his social media handles. H Metro