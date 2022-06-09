MAN STEALS FROM FUNERAL PARLOUR

A HARARE man was yesterday nabbed for stealing point of sale machines and cellphones at a local funeral parlour in the capital.

The incident happened along Harare Street.

The suspected thief, only identified as Tanya, gave his side of the story in how he ended up in possession of items belonging to Farewell Funeral Service.

His accomplice is on the run.

“I had no intention of stealing but was ordered to collect the items by someone I thought was a worker at the parlour,” said Tanya.

“I took a cellphone and charger and then the swiping machines and placed them in the bucket and left the premises,” he said.

Farewell Funeral Service director, Pardon Mabhara, said a number of mourners were delayed because of the incident.

“A number of our clients were delayed due to the theft and how he managed to collect the items remains a big question among our staff,” said Mabhara.

“We urge mourners to be ever alert considering that thieves pounce on them pretending to be mourners,” he said.

Tanya was led to Harare Central Police Station where he was detained. H Metro