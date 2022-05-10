WHY SHUTDOWN FLOPPED

HEAVILY armed security detachments yesterday thwarted a nationwide shutdown called by university students, teachers and nurses.
Government deployed armed security forces in the capital
and other cities countrywide to quash any protests against the economic
meltdown and a high cost of living.
In the past, shutdowns have triggered protests and running
battles between security services and civilians.
In a memo, government warned its employees against heeding
the stay-away calls by civic society groups.
There was massive deployment of armed security personnel in
perceived hotspots in Harare such as the Africa Unit Square and along the
capital’s major streets.
In Bulawayo, police also deployed water cannons in apparent
readiness to thwart possible protests by activists, while riot police armed
with batons and teargas canisters were camped at the National University of
Science and Technology (Nust) to scare students.
The Nust student representative council (SRC) and Zinasu
had organised the shutdown, calling on all other universities to join in the
#Feesmustfall campaign to force the government to reduce exorbitant university
fees.
Nust SRC secretary-general Joseph Nyamayaro told NewsDay
that the shutdown was a success because the government was intimidated, which
resulted in the deployment of heavily-armed police at the higher learning
institution.
“There is a lot of intimidation around all university
campuses. That is why the police have
been deployed. I believe the regime is in panic mode, hence they want to
counter the shutdown by tightening security at higher learning institutions,”
Nyamayaro said. The Midlands State University responded to the shutdown by
closing the university until May 30, 2022.
A survey by NewsDay in different parts of the country
showed that although it was business as usual, there was heavy police presence.
In a statement, police said: “The ZRP reports that the
situation in the country is normal. The public is urged to report anyone trying
to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully
conducting their normal day-to-day activities. Police is ready to ensure that
peace continues to prevail throughout the country.”
In a memo dated May 8, 2021, Midlands provincial
coordinator Andrew Chimenyiwa directed government officials to monitor the
presence of government workers every two hours.
“May we all monitor staff attendance in all our departments
at provincial and district levels in light of the proposed shutdown on Monday
May 9, 2022,” read the PSC memo. “Kindly
apprise the Public Service Commission office of the situation obtaining on the
ground after every two hours. Be advised that those who absent themselves from
duty during this precarious moment will be kindly asked to account for their
absenteeism.”
Public Service Commission secretary Jonathan Wutaunashe
said: “Attendance of civil servants is normal today (yesterday). However, those
who are not on duty obviously will need to explain why they were absent. We do
not condone misconduct.”
Organisers of the protests said the shutdown was a success
because President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to respond to some of the
concerns they had raised.
“It is clear that the protest has been a success,”
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said.
“No serious casualties have been recorded so far on the
side of the civilians. The President was forced to climb down on the public
transport crisis and made a cocktail of desperate interventions to try to
stabilise the economy.”
Zinasu national spokesperson Lenon Mazuru said: “The protests were impactful well before the
scheduled day. It is very clear that the planned protests shook the government.
President Mnangagwa was forced to address the government on the issues of
concern which we had raised. This is just the beginning as we will continue
forcing government to address the issues of concern.”
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition chairperson Peter Mutasa
decried intimidation of activists by suspected State security agents.
“There was widespread intimidation and threats on social
media and through the security deployments. We received reports of students who
were attacked at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday night after a
mobilisation rally. The student leaders from Zinasu reported receiving
threatening calls. However, compared with past protests, we had far less
citizen casualties and that is a plus on this protest. The government was
stretched to the limits, but in a peaceful manner,” Mutasa said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment