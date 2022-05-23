AWARD WINNING ACTOR DIES

Award-winning South African actor, Jamie Bartlett has died.

He was 55. A close family member confirmed to eNCA.

Bartlett was best known for playing the role of David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O’Reilly in Isidingo, among others.

He was born to a South African mother and a British father in Maidenhead, England, in 1966.

Bartlett studied speech and drama at the University of Cape Town.

His first major role was in the US film American Ninja 2 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films.

His career saw him recognised with many awards, including a South African Film & Television Award and a Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award. – eNCA