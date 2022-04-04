DEADBEAT PASTOR DAD ARRESTED

A KADOMA pastor was last Tuesday arrested for failing to support his two children.
Pastor Learnmore Mutenha, who is based in Chakari, and
belongs to one of the AFM factions, stands accused of allegedly failing to pay
$12000, as ordered by the court, for maintenance.
Mutenha is also part of an online group of pastors ‘Kingdom
Champions Network International’.
Pastor Mutenha’s former wife, Janet Badza, told H-Metro the
man of cloth has not honoured a court
order since October last year.
“He is my ex-husband and he has not been paying maintenance
of $2400 for his two kids,” said Janet.
“He was arrested.”
H-Metro is reliably informed that Pastor Mutenha was
detained at Harare Central Police Station and is expected to appear in court
today.
Janet and Pastor Mutenha separated in 2015 and their
divorce was granted in October 2019.H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment