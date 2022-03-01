HUGE SURPRISE FOR LONGEST SERVING WORKER



Turnall Holdings, one of the largest manufactures of building materials has thanked its long serving employee, Aaron Shonhai in a different way.

It has built Shonhai who served the company for 33 years a beautiful 4-roomed house at his rural home in Gokwe.

As if that is not enough Turnall managing director, Zvidzayi ‘Ziggy’ Bikwa personally turned up at Cheza Village under Chief Njelele on Saturday to hand over the keys and the house to Shonhayi.

Bikwa told those gathered for the ceremony that Shonhayi was being rewarded for his loyal, dedicated work and for his service, which is the longest in the company.

He urged Turnall workers to emulate Shonhai as there is always a reward at the end of a long tunnel.

“We built this house in recognition of Shonhai’s determination, dedication, honest and hard work when he worked for the company. He was a remarkable worker and all young people must emulate him,” he said.

This is the first time that Turnall has honoured its worker in that manner.

Bikwa said that this was not going to be the last time as the company was going to honor all those who have served the company for 33+ years.

Turnall workers’ committee chairman David Chatenga said Bikwa was a gift from God.

“I want to thank God for giving us Bikwa. He is a gift to us. He recognizes and rewards workers for their earnest effort. This shows that he empathises and has workers at heart.

“Before his arrival, we had many such workers who went on pension with no recognition at all. Workers are motivated when they get a thank you from the company,” said Chatenga.

Shonhai started off as a groundsman in 1988 and was a forklift driver at the time he retired.

“I am humbled by this reward which came as a great surprise. When I was about to pack my belongings, Bikwa called me to his office and asked what I wanted as a reward for serving the company.

“He didn’t give me the chance to answer and he told me that he was going to build me a house. This gesture has fulfilled my wildest dreams,” he said.

Walter Makonese, a family spokesperson said Turnall has made the family proud.

“Government and other companies must emulate this. People are retiring to live paupers’ lives,” he said. Masvingo Mirror