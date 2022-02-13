CHAMISA WILL NEVER STEP INTO STATE HOUSE, SAYS ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday defiantly declared that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has no chance of entering State House, saying the road to the highest office in the land was akin to going to China on foot.
Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of party faithful’s who
were gathered at Epworth secondary schools for the launch of Zanu PF’s
by-election campaign for the upcoming March 26 polls to fill over 130 vacant council and 12
parliamentary seats.
At the rally, it was a sea of yellow t-shirts and other
regalia worn by Zanu PF supporters, some bussed from as far as Bulawayo.
In some parts of Harare and Chitungwiza, ruling party
youths forced people to close their shops and informal markets to attend the
rally.
A man hides his face in the mask while attending a Zanu PF
rally in Epworth yesterday. Hundreds of people attended the rally violating
guidelines for Covid-19. Picture: Aaron Ufumeli
Some commuters were left stranded as most of the Zupco
bases were being used to ferry Zanu Pf supporters to the rally.
Mnangagwa emphatically said the Zambia scenario where
opposition leader Haikande Hichilema defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu would never
happen in Zimbabwe.
“This Chamisa led party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)
will not rule Zimbabwe,” he declared.
“Some are thinking that now Zambia is being ruled by the
opposition and they are now overzealous
thinking that it will happen here in Zimbabwe.
“Go and tell these opposition men that if one starts
walking from here to China, he will reach there before the opposition reaches
State House.”
Chamisa unveiled the CCC recently after MDC-T leader
Douglas Mwonzora claimed the MDC Alliance name and symbols.
Chamisa, who narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in the disputed
2018 elections, is likely to square off with the Zanu PF leader in the 2023
polls.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday evening said
Chamisa’s victory was certain ‘whether Mnangagwa liked it or not,’ raising the
political stakes ahead of the elections.
“We are pleased to know that CCC has gone viral and has
caused Zanu PF and Mnangagwa to get into panic mode.
“We know that it is the people who will decide who gets
into State House,” Mahere told The Standard in an interview.
“Only those who are afraid of the people will make
unconstitutional statements like that.
“We remain focused on our goal of getting six million votes
for the presidency, a two thirds majority in Parliament and a clean sweep in
local authorities.
“We will get to State House whether Mnangagwa likes it or
not.”
Meanwhile, Mnangagwa failed to deliver on his promise to
dole out title deeds to an estimated 80 000 dwellers, who have not regularised
their housing stands and informal markets in Epworth.
The structures, some of them built on wetlands, faced
demolition.
As Mnangagwa spoke, the crowd looked disinterested with
others having discussions of their own.
One section was discussing the latest Toyota Land Cruisers
and other top of the range models that were packed at the event.
The crowd only paid attention when Mnangagwa started
talking about the title deeds.
Upon announcement that there were no title deeds to be
given out at the rally, disgruntled party members attempted to leave the venue
but armed soldiers and police beat them back.
“Unfortunately, we cannot give anyone title deeds at this
rally as it needs planning,” Mnangagwa said.
Last week, the ruling party had said Mnangagwa would use the rally to hand out the title deeds to
people whose houses face demolition in a desperate bid to win votes in the
upcoming elections.
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and several other
ministers attended the rally, which began mid-morning and ended late into the
afternoon.
During the 2018 elections campaign, Zanu PF pledged to
build 2000 schools by 2023, rehabilitate and establish at least one vocational
training centre per administrative district, establish at least one new
hospital per administrative district by 2023 and deliver at least 1.5 million
affordable housing among others.
Most of the promises have not been fulfilled. Standard
