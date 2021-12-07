JOKER CHAMISA MOCKS ED

he unveiled his mother
MDC A president Nelson Chamisa left ribs cracked at a family function at his rural home in Chiwara, Gutu yesterday with his jokes, oratory, witticism and mockery of political opponents.
He was addressing hundreds of supporters who converged at
the home for his late mother Alice Chamisa’s stone unveiling.
It was an acting frenzy, a comedy, a solo play!
For example he said when he gets into power, people will go
to hospital suffering from good living.
“Ndikapinda mupower munoswera makuvara nemufaro. Kuenda kuchipataira
monzi munohwei moti ndinohwa mufaro. Unorwarapai? Kwese,” said Chamisa to
rapturous laughter.
He said President Mnangagwa was no match for him and
mimicked the way ED walks amid bursts of laughter from the crowd. He compared
Zanu PF vice president Mohadi with his vice TendaiBiti sending the crowd into
ruptures.
He also compared his vice chairman, Job Sikhala with Zanu
PF chairwoman Oppah Muchinguri Rushesha and said the latter would be thrown to
the ground by Sikhala sending a suggestive line through the crowd that even
left Biti and Sikhala laughing uncontrollably.
“Oppah haungamumisa naSikhala anoswera adhegurwauyu,” said Chamisa.. Masvingo Mirror
