JOKER CHAMISA MOCKS ED

he unveiled his mother

MDC A president Nelson Chamisa left ribs cracked at a family function at his rural home in Chiwara, Gutu yesterday with his jokes, oratory, witticism and mockery of political opponents.

He was addressing hundreds of supporters who converged at the home for his late mother Alice Chamisa’s stone unveiling.

It was an acting frenzy, a comedy, a solo play!

For example he said when he gets into power, people will go to hospital suffering from good living.

“Ndikapinda mupower munoswera makuvara nemufaro. Kuenda kuchipataira monzi munohwei moti ndinohwa mufaro. Unorwarapai? Kwese,” said Chamisa to rapturous laughter.

He said President Mnangagwa was no match for him and mimicked the way ED walks amid bursts of laughter from the crowd. He compared Zanu PF vice president Mohadi with his vice TendaiBiti sending the crowd into ruptures.

He also compared his vice chairman, Job Sikhala with Zanu PF chairwoman Oppah Muchinguri Rushesha and said the latter would be thrown to the ground by Sikhala sending a suggestive line through the crowd that even left Biti and Sikhala laughing uncontrollably.

“Oppah haungamumisa naSikhala anoswera adhegurwauyu,” said Chamisa.. Masvingo Mirror