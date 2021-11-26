MARRY EXAMINED BY TWO DOCS : STATE

The State today confirmed that Marry Mubaiwa was medically examined by two Government doctors to ascertain her mental ability to stand trial, as had been ordered by the court.
Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, told magistrate
Mr Lazini Ncube that the examinations have been done and were waiting for the
results.
He said the Clerk of Court was yet to be furnished with the
results and applied that the matter be deferred to November 30 when they expect
the results.
Mubaiwa is facing a number of criminal charges including
attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the time he was
in hospital in South Africa. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment