CHIREDZI MAGISTRATE SUCKS DRUNK FRIEND'S MANHOOD

A Chiredzi magistrate has been arrested for aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly lured his drunk friend to his house in the sugar cane growing town before kissing him and sucking his private parts.

Simbarashe Gundani (30) of Impala Drive, who was stationed at the Chiredzi magistrates court has since been arraigned before the courts to be formally charged. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ms Patience Madondo facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

Ms Madondo remanded him in custody to December 9.

Agreed facts are that on November 21 this year in Chiredzi, Gundani lured the 32-year-old complainant, who stays in West road in the same town, to his house after a beer drink.

Gundani allegedly offered the complainant a place to sleep in his house and the two retired to bed. The magistrate then allegedly woke up later on at night and approached the complainant who was sleeping and kissed him once on his lips.

He then allegedly proceeded to remove the complainant’s boxer shorts and sucked the latter’s private parts without his consent. The complainant positively identified the accused since the pair were friends.

He made a report at Chiredzi police station leading to Gundani’s arrest. Ms Sophia Bhusvumani appeared for the state. Herald