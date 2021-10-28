MAN BEDS TEEN AFTER WATCHING PORN VIDEOS

A Mwenezi man who showed a 15-year-old girl some pornographic videos and then went on to have sex with her has been sentenced to 18 months in jail which has all been wholly suspended.

Etwell Gwasiya (27) of Village 9 Sosonye, Chief Maranda appeared before Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa last week facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a young person.

He pleaded guilty to the offence but said that he got carried away after the two had watched porno together. He also blamed the environment and said that the two found themselves at home alone after his pregnant wife had gone to hospital and then ended up having sex.

It is the State case that the juvenile came to his place and he started showing her porno from his phone. They then ended up having sex. The girl said the sex was out of consent.

Magistrate Musiiwa sentenced Gwasiya to 18 months in prison and set aside 6 months for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime. He suspended 12 months on condition that Gwasiya performs 420 hours community service at Sosonye Primary School.

However, the juvenile shocked everyone including her parents when she said that the married man was her boyfriend and they had sex thrice, she was never forced and the two had plans to go to South Africa together.

The man told the court that the girl’s physical appearance betrayed him because she seems to be old enough and this was worsened by the fact that she was no longer a virgin when he had sex with her. Masvingo Mirror