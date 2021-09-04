I GET PAID MORE IN ZIM : LECTURER TURNS DOWN GHANA POST

A Zimbabwean lecturer, Dr Matthew Chiwaridzo, has declined an officer as a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Dr Chiwaridzo was to work in the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences but rejected the offer over what he said was poor salary.

He was to be paid an annual salary of GHS55, 104.05 (USD 760.00 per month).

However, in his letter of decline dated August 20, 2021, and addressed to the school, he stated he currently earns (ZWL 1, 293, 708.00 per annum) at the University of Zimbabwe.

This, he said, cannot be compared to the new offer, hence the decline.

“Please note that I am currently in the Senior Lecturer grade (ZWL 1, 561, 248.00 per annum) at the University of Zimbabwe.

“By virtue of having a doctorate degree specialising in Physiotherapy, 35 publications, two awarded grant projects and seven years of satisfactory teaching, industrialisation, innovation and research experience. It is for this economical reason that I decline the offer of employment at KNUST and will want to explore other opportunities,” part of the letter read.