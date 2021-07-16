SMUGGLED BEVERAGES SEIZED AT BEITBRIDGE

South African police at Beitbridge border post yesterday intercepted two buses loaded with smuggled beverages from Zimbabwe.
Beverages intercepted include hundreds cases of carbonated
opaque beer commonly called Super Chibuku, Mazoe orange crush, Cascade, Pfuko
maheu and Saints whiskey.
The buses were intercepted soon after reporting for
clearance into South Africa from Zimbabwe and details of arrests are not yet
available.
“We are yet to establish finer details and will revert,” Limpopo province police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in an interview. This comes hardly a week after two Zimbabweans were arrested for smuggling cigarettes, which were intercepted at the same port of entry. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment