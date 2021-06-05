TOILET STILL LOCKED : A YEAR AFTER MINISTER OPENED IT



A Pay Toilet in Chivhu is still locked, a year after it was officially opened by the Minister of State for Mash East Apolonia Munzverengi.

Residents complained bitterly to The Mirror about the congestion and dirty at public toilets at the rank. They had hoped that the opening of the pay toilets would improve the situation.

Israel Dhikinya, the chairman of Chikomba Rural District Council which built the toilets said that opening of the toilets was delayed in order to combat the spread of the Covid19 pandemic.

However, residents described Dhikinya’s excuse as lousy as other toilets in the small transit town were not closed as a result of Covid19. They said that instead it was the keeping of few crowded toilets that abated the spread of the contagious virus.

Munzverengi told The Mirror that she is not aware of the matter when contacted for a comment.

“I am not aware that the pay toilet is not used being used. I will ask the council why the toilet has not been opened since it was commissioned, “ said Munzverengi.

“The pay toilet is still closed because we are trying to combat the spread of Covid 19. We are confident that it will be opened soon”, said Dhikinya.

Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (CRRA) chairman Collen Zvarevashe accused the local authority of gross mismanagement and misuse of the ratepayers’ funds.

“The toilet provides essential service and as residents we are worried that the council wasted resources on something that remains a white elephant for such a long time,” said Zvarevashe. Masvingo Miror