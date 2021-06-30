CHINESE GOLD SMUGGLER SENT TO JAIL

A Chinese national who was jailed for a mandatory five-year jail term after admitting to illegally possessing two pieces of gold, which he intended to smuggle outside the country, lost his bid for freedom pending his appeal against sentence.

Yao Jianming (37), who came into the country in 2019 on a holiday visa, was also slapped with 12 months in prison for smuggling.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed his application for bail pending appeal, saying there was no prospects on appeal since he admitted to illegally possessing the gold. Herald