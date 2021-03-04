FLASHY LIFESTYLE EXPOSES THIEVING BYO MAID

AN insatiable appetite for a “flashy” lifestyle by a Bulawayo maid attracted the attention of the police, leading to her arrest on allegations of stealing US$23 000 from her employer.
Bulawayo police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Senzeni
Ngwenya, 60, and her son Welcome (32) for theft. The two had bought a Nissan
caravan omnibus, building material, and went on a spending spree.
Their lifestyle attracted the attention of law enforcement
agents.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube said the accused resided in Matshobana suburb.
“On February 21, police received information to the effect
that the two were living beyond their means. This led to suspicion that they
could have been spending stolen money. Investigations were made and it was
discovered that the two had indeed stolen,” Ncube said.
He said police acting on the information, proceeded to
house number 402 Matshobana and picked Senzeni and her son for questioning.
Senzeni indicated that she picked a plastic bag containing
US$23 000 at her employer’s Entumbane house.
Ncube said police recovered the Nissan Caravan omnibus, a
mountain bicycle, shovel, wheelbarrow, 10 bags of cement and other goods
allegedly bought with the stolen money.
The two will appear in court soon. Newsday
