VAPOSITORI DEFY COVID-19 REGULATIONS

A BUDIRIRO apostolic faith church on Sunday conducted a service despite a Government ban on such gatherings under national lockdown Level 4.

The “white garment” congregation argued that it started its service with less than 30 people and only increased with people seeking prayers.

The leader of the congregation jumped into his vehicle and disappeared upon seeing H-Metro.

One of the church elders said: “There is no need to tell you my name. Ingoti madzibaba chete nekuti patiri hapana mukuru, mweya unogona kungoshandisa chero mwana mudiki uyu,” he said refusing to identify self.

“We are aware that our gathering must not exceed 30 people, but we are not aware of the total ban of church gatherings. We started our service with not more than 30 people and the number increased due to other non-members who came to seek prayers.

“There is no need of putting on face masks during prayers since we will be singing and praying. “People have their sanitisers in their handbags which are by our side even during prayers,” he said.

A number of apostolic faith churches are preaching against health measures set by the Government, arguing that they rely on what has been revealed to them by the Holy Spirit.

Some are teaching people through social media not to take the discovered Covid-19 vaccine. Government banned church gatherings, musical shows, night clubs and reviewed number of people attending funerals to 30 under national lockdown Level 4 which has since been extended to February 15. H Metro