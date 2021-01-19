CURFEW VIOLATORS CARS TO BE IMPOUNDED

POLICE yesterday warned violators of the 6PM to 6AM curfew, saying that they will be out in full force to ensure full compliance with lockdown regulations.
Both defiant motorists and pedestrians risk being arrested
and having their vehicles impounded. The curfew was put in place by Government
on January 2 as part of a 30-day level four lockdown in order to curb the
spread of Covid-19.
Under new lockdown measures, church services have been
banned, funeral gatherings have been limited to 30 people, bars and bottle
stores shut down, restaurants closed while intercity and interprovincial
movement has been limited to those classified as essential service providers.
Members of the public are expected to shop within a 5
kilometre radius from their homes while essential services employees will be
allowed to pass through checkpoints after producing exemption letters.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said those who are found on the wrong side of the law will be swiftly
dealt with.
“The curfew order runs from 6PM to 6AM the next day.
Therefore, movements, whether on foot or motorised are not allowed during this
period and anyone found walking or driving will be arrested, with vehicles
being impounded.
Those travelling between cities should plan their journeys
so that they do not breach the curfew order,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said as police they noted with concern defiance by some
members of the public in terms of compliance with lockdown regulations.
“On Sunday, 17th January 2021 and Monday, 18th January
2021, there was chaos along Harare – Bulawayo Road, as long queues stretching
from the Norton tollgate up to Whitehouse area, Harare were seen. Some
motorists were even confrontational to the police despite the fact that most of
them were non-compliant with the curfew order,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said by Monday over 2 000 people had been arrested for
violating the national lockdown regulations such as failure to wear a mask.
“On Monday 18 January 2021, a total of 2 336 people were
arrested throughout the country for various offences related to contraventions
of the national lockdown regulations. Of these, 890 were for contravening
Section 4(1) (a) of Statutory instrument 83/20 that is unnecessary movement
during national lockdown except those exempted and failure to wear face masks,”
said Asst Comm Nyathi.
This brings the total cumulative arrests to 341 251 since
March 30 last year.
Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to take heed
of safety, health and security measures meant to protect lives during this
Covid-19 situation. Chronicle
