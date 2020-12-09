R10M CIGARETTES SMUGGLED FROM ZIM : SA CUSTOMS OFFICER ARRESTED

A South African Revenue Services (SARS) customs official has been arrested along with two others for trying to secure the release of a consignment of cigarettes worth nearly R10 million alleged to have been smuggled through Beitbridge Border Post.
The official Freddy Lentsoane (36) and two others Christian
Laurens Bezuidenhout (19) and Christian Phillipus Bezuidenhout (64) have been
jointly charged for corruption and alleged defeating the ends of justice.
The Bezuidenhouts were both released on R2 000 bail pending
trial at the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate Court while Lentsoane was denied bail
and remanded in custody to December 14.
The trio was arrested after storming the Makhado Police
Station, some 98km from Zimbabwe’s border with South Africa on December 3.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said
the trio tried to force the release of a truck with smuggled cigarettes.
“Makhado police were performing patrol duties when they
noticed a truck driving at a high speed along the N1 road and tried to stop
it,” he said.
“The driver sped off and members called back up from
Tshilwavhusiku Saps. “In the process, the police received information from the
Tracking Company about a hijacked truck matching the same description, heading
towards Tshilwavhusiku area.”
Col Ngoepe said the truck was later found abandoned at the
Magau area. He said a search of the vehicle was then done leading to the
discovery of boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R9
903 474, 00, which were later confiscated. He said after which, the police then
initiated investigations and a manhunt for the suspects involved.
“Later in the afternoon, the SARS Customs official came to
Makhado police station alleging that he was on duty and the truck had been
cleared at the Beit-Bridge Border gate.
“The other suspects also came in and informed the police
that they are the owners of the truck. It was also revealed that the truck was
never hijacked. The suspects were apprehended on the spot,” said Col Ngoepe.
Chronicle
