GRINGO FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE

THE plight of the ailing popular actor and comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora has touched the hearts of members of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) who have decided have donated their services and medication to rescue the famed entertainer.
“We, as the association of private medical practitioners,
MDPPZA, are touched by Gringo’s fate and we have joined hands as we are looking
at all the avenues of assisting him,” MDPPZA president Johannes Marisa told
NewsDay Life & Style.
The MDPPZA secretary general Cletos Masiya said Gringo was
now admitted at Westview Medical Centre in Ruwa and was being assessed for
final diagnosis.
“As an association we have an arm which specialises in
corporate social responsibility (CSR). Right now, Mr Lazarus Boora is at
Westview Medical Centre in Ruwa were he is receiving treatment. He is fairly
ill, but stable. Unfortunately, he lost quite a bit of time when he was at home
as he did not have access to medical care and that complicated his medical
condition,” he said.
“A group of various medical personnel have been attending
to him under the banner of the association and I can confirm that he is being
attended. He has received some drips, antibiotics and some pain killers as we
are still assessing him to see what the diagnosis will be which will inform the
final or on-going management as this is an evolving condition.”
Marisa said from a medical point of view the association
was trying to assist as there were several tests that needed to be carried out.
He added that other well-wishers looking to help the celebrated actor could
reach out to the family.
“We are also looking at having him (Gringo) get blood tests
done and ultra scan including a chest X-ray, so we have called upon the team
members within the association top provide some of these things,” he said.
“Where we don’t have the necessary skill set or the
facilities as an association, members have also been contributing via EcoCash
and some are paying cash to raise towards not only for the current management,
but also other forms of financial support in terms of his treatment as he shall
need money for reviews, medications, home care and food.”
Gringo, who was on his way to full recovery having
undergone an appendix surgery in October last year, fallen sick again, this
time battling intestine obstruction. He also has back and hearing problems.
His wife Netsai Meki confirmed they had struggled to raise
funds to get him treated.
According to Meki, last week they took Gringo to a hospital
in Waterfalls as the condition was worsening and they were told he was
dehydrated and indications were that he might have an infection in his
intestines. But the bills were to high and the family failed to raise fund for
tests or medication.
A father of seven, Gringo rose to fame in 1997 after
featuring in a drama series of the same title Gringo that was screened on
national television ZBCTV before he went on to feature in other spin-offs of
the show like Gringo Ndiani, Gringo Mari Iripi, Gringo Troublemaker and he
recently starred as Gibbo in the new ZTV series Village Secrets. Newsday
