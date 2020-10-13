ROBBERS STORM VAPOSITORI SHRINE

BEITBRIDGE police are hunting for armed robbers who recently pounced on people at a church and gravesite, robbing them of cellphones and cash.

The three armed robbers are alleged to have ambushed people at an apostolic church shrine (masowe) armed with a pistol and machetes, before kidnapping one congregant and bundling him into the boot of a car and robbing him.

The assailants are further alleged to have attacked people at a gravesite and tied them with a cloth before robbing them. “Police in Beitbridge are investigating two cases of armed robbery which occurred on October 7.

Three unknown men stormed an apostolic church shrine at the new stands in Beitbridge, armed with an unidentified pistol and machetes before kidnapping one of the complainants.

The victim was shoved into the boot of his Honda Fit and eventually robbed of his valuables at Makakabule Village.

“In the same village, the trio pounced on nine other complainants at a gravesite and robbed them of their valuables.

“All the victims were tied with pieces of cloth before the assailants went away with a silver Honda Fit … various cellphones valued at US$6 020 and 11 030 rand,” the police said.

In another matter, a Budiriro man Daniel Mutedza was sold out by an iPhone he had allegedly stolen in Borrowdale. He is also alleged to have vanished with the complainant’s Mercedes Benz.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into premises which occurred on October 5 in Borrowdale.

“Daniel Mutedza, 34, stole food stuffs and an IPhone 7 in the complainant’s house and loaded the loot into a white Mercedes Benz which belonged to the complainant and went away.

“The phone was tracked, resulting in the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the motor vehicle in Budiriro,” the police said. Daily News