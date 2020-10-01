HOOKER STEALS US$1 280 FROM CLIENT AFTER THREESOME

A Darwendale man who had hired two hookers for a good time in the Avenues ended up losing his money and valuables after one of the girls he had sent to collect money in his car went for good.

The suspect, Letween Mahachi, 27, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Charity Maunga who remanded her in custody to today for bail consideration.

The complainant is Lucky Mapfunde 33. Prosecutor Desire Chidanire alleged that on September 13 at Dana place corner Seventh and Selous Avenue, Mapfunde met Mahachi who is a self-proclaimed sex worker and engaged her for a sexual favour.

Mapfunde was charged US$3 for ‘short time’ and they agreed on the amount and went to her room.

The court heard that as they were in the room, Tatenda Chamunorwa entered the room where the two were and asked to join them in a ‘threesome’ which they all agreed to.

After the threesome, Chamunorwa demanded US$50 for her services, but Mapfunde had left his money in his car and sent Mahachi to collect the money from his car while he remained in the room with Chamunorwa.

Mahachi reportedly went out to get the money but in violation of the trust agreement, she took all the money US$1280 and three cell phones and went away. H Metro