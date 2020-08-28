WOMAN GIVES BIRTH IN THE BUSH, SUFFOCATES BABY





A 23-year-old Rusape woman recently suffocated her newly born son after giving birth in the bush.





Cecilia Buseti appeared before magistrate Mr Gift Manyika facing one count of concealing birth.





She pleaded guilty to the offence, telling the court that she chose to kill the baby as the man who had impregnated her had denied responsibility. She also said she did not want to further burden her mother who is looking after her three-year-old child.





Mr Manyika sentenced Buseti to 12 months in prison. However, this was commuted to 280 hours of community service to be performed at Nyamusosa Clinic.





State prosecutor, Mrs Theresa Mangwende said the offence came to light after a passerby came across a dog that was feasting on the baby’s body.





“On August 14 at around 3pm, Buseti started experiencing labour pains while at Jacaranda Market in Silverbow. She went to a nearby bush and gave birth to a baby boy. However, she suffocated the baby and left him there, before going back to the market.

“The matter came to light when Solomon Gumini came across a dog eating the baby and made a police report. Investigations were carried out, thereby leading to Buseti’s arrest,” said Mrs Mangwende.





Meanwhile, a Marange man allegedly killed his father after accusing him of having extra-marital affairs.





Cudwell Ndega (34) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Tamara Chibindi, and was remanded in custody to September 2.



