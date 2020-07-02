BINGA FINALLY GETS PORTABLE WATER





GOVERNMENT has brought smiles to Binga residents who have been struggling for years to access potable water due to incessant failure by the centre’s aging treatment plant to pump adequate water for domestic and commercial consumption.





Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro yesterday commissioned a $2 million newly completed water treatment plant at Binga Centre on behalf of Minister Perrance Shiri.





Unlike the old plant, which pumped 60 cubic metres per hour, the new one has a capacity to pump 100 cubic metres of water hourly.





This will pave way for the connection of 300 new consumers in Binga Centre and Manjolo Business Centre.





Minister Shiri said the upgrading of the water treatment works will usher in a new trajectory for the local community and help unlock a wide array of opportunities for residents.





He said the new project will help improve water storage and ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers in the event of power outages.





“Government treats water issues seriously. We firmly believe in centrality of water availability in the attainment of Vision 2030 and ultimate realisation of Sustainable Development Goal number six which compels and thrusts upon member States an obligation to at least reduce by half, the number of people lacking access to safe potable water,” said Minister Shiri.





He said the commissioning of the plant comes at a time Zimbabwe is battling the Covid-19 global pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe. “The completion of the water treatment plant is therefore a welcome opportune development that dovetails critically well with the ongoing efforts by Government to contain the spread of Covid-19. Government continues to invest substantially in the construction of critical water infrastructure that help the country turn around it’s economic fortunes and productivity mainly in the area of agriculture,” he said.





Minister Shiri said the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is in the process of rehabilitating boreholes across the country to improve access to water by rural communities with priority being given to water-stressed, drought-prone areas.





Matabeleland North will soon be home to the country’s third largest inland water body, Gwayi-Shangani Dam with a capacity of 650 million cubic metres. The dam project, which is under construction, is also expected to address perennial water challenges in Bulawayo.





A pipeline is envisaged to connect Bulawayo and provide the basis for the establishment of a greenbelt along the way to the city. In addition, the dam is expected to produce hydroelectric energy to be fed into the national grid.





Zinwa chief executive officer Engineer Taurai Maurikira said the Binga water treatment plant will enhance water supply and boost water storage and reticulation system. He said the plant was wholly funded by Government under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).





Other places to benefit under the programme include Inyathi, Dete, Filabusi, Colleen Bawn and Nyamandlovu Aquifers where Zinwa recently completed the emergency borehole rehabilitation works to alleviate Bulawayo’s water crisis.





Binga RDC chief executive officer Mr Joshua Muzamba said the centre has been facing critical water shortages despite its proximity to the Zambezi River.





“We are very excited about this development because our town is growing. We have challenges in terms of pumping capacity given that we have 3 000 units of constructed homes in Manjolo business centre, which is our next town after Binga Centre. Binga is part of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone and needs a lot of water,” he said.





Mr Muzamba said the local authority has been struggling to supply its rural service centres with enough water due to lack of pumping capacity. Binga Residents’ Association vice chairman Mr Samson Sibanda said the new plant will enhance water supply in some residential areas previously deprived of the commodity



