WIFE KILLS HUBBY





A 39-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly fatally struck her husband several times with a club on the head in a domestic dispute.





Yvette Dirau (39), of Katsiru village, is assisting police with investigations following the murder of her husband Victor Zirore (34), from the same village.





Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm a murder incident in Guruve, where a woman allegedly murdered her husband in a domestic dispute and investigations are underway,” he said.





Allegations are that the now-deceased had a misunderstanding with his wife over an undisclosed dispute and he picked a club, which he used to strike his wife.



