GIRL (11) FIGHTS CROC TO SAVE FRIEND

“Yes, there was another crocodile attack involving a girl who luckily survived after a friend came to her rescue just on time. I spoke to the father who told me that she was receiving treatment at St Patrick’s. What’s also contributing to these incidents is that we have challenges with accessing water which forces women and children to use unprotected sources such as these crocodile-infested streams. The women are usually accompanied by their children who get naughty and end up swimming in these water bodies. I appeal to ZimParks to remove these reptiles before they cause serious harm or death,” he said.