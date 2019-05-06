MNANGAGWA TOURS MATAPI FLATS





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured Matapi block four and five in Mbare, Harare to assess progress on renovations underway.





The renovations, which are being carried out by the government in partnership the Harare City Council and a private company, FGC, come after block four was gutted by fire last year.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde July Moyo and his deputy, Cde Jenifer Mhlanga, officials from the President’s Office and FGC.





Provision of decent housing is one of the priority projects under the government’s Transitional Stabilisation Programme.



