NCUBE : GOVT NOT RECKLESS SPENDERS

“We are doing very well on the fiscal front . . . Government is solvent, we are running surpluses and we have been doing average surpluses of $100 million since September last year when we came in. In January we had surplus of $102 million, February $85,5 million as we had to take into account cushioning of civil servants. In March, our surplus doubled to be just about $200 million,” Prof Ncube said. He said Government finances were sound and money supply was not growing.