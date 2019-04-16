COUPLE FLEES WEDDING AS FIGHT BREAKS OUT OVER BOOZE





THERE was drama at a wedding when the bride’s brothers fought the groom over low supply of beer.





The unidentified brothers to the bride Vimbai Ganyani attacked the groom towards the end of the wedding prompting the newly wedded couple to leave the venue in a huff.





All the drama occurred at Long Cheng Plaza. The brothers then began to beat up relatives who tried to refrain them from exhibiting unruly behaviour.





As the family members failed to contain them, they were forced to engage the mall’s security team who took them down with a fight but not before the two had beaten up their two elder brothers, mother and uncle.





One of the security guards’ jacket was torn as they were trying to apprehend the two and the guard vowed to release the two after receiving compensation for his jacket that had been torn during the fracas.





The groom’s uncle who spoke to H-Metro said the wedding was characterised with bad luck even during the planning.



