COPS TRIED TO DISRUPT OUR CONGRESS : MDC





The MDC successfully held its Provincial Congress in Manicaland despite a failed attempt to disrupt proceedings by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.





Signs of desperation in Zanu PF and the military Government are now clear. They are running scared of the regeneration and strengthening agenda of the people's alternative.





The people of Manicaland's resolve and determination is however a clear sign that the democratisation agenda cannot and will not be stopped.





It is clear that the structures of the MDC will defend democracy through peaceful means. We commend the structures for exercising restraint when police invited themselves with the intention to disrupt, influence and corrupt our processes.

The Constitution is clear that the Police Service must not prejudice the interests of another party. Yesterday, they violated the conduct provided in section 208 of the Constitution.





This is why the MDC continues to demand the establishment of an independent complains mechanism provided in section 210 of the Constitution.





Jacob Mafume