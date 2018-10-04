JILTED KOMBI DRIVER KIDNAPS EX

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend a few days after she dumped him.



Bhekani Ngwenya (31), of Sotshangane Flats in Nguboyenja suburb, allegedly kidnapped Ms Nokuthula Dube (30).



Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded him in custody to today for the provision of a trial date. He pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and physical abuse.







Prosecuting, Mr McLean Ndlovu said: “On April 11 this year at around 8PM, Ms Dube was at 6th Avenue Extension and Lobengula Street waiting for transport.





“Ngwenya approached Ms Dube, dragged her into his car and drove to Entumbane Complex”.

He said Ngwenya is a commuter bus driver.





“Ngwenya slapped Ms Dube, punched her and hit her with a knobkerrie several times all over her body,” said Mr Ndlovu.





He said Ms Dube was rescued by the owner of the commuter omnibus who took her to her place of residence. Ms Dube reported the matter to the police and sought medical attention.

Mr Ndlovu said: “On June 22 this year at around 8PM, Ngwenya went to Ms Dube’s vending site at corner 6th Avenue and invited her to his commuter omnibus but she refused.





“Ngwenya went on to carry Ms Dube to his car and drove off with her.” He said Ngwenya allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend with fists and kicked her. He also hit her with a brick on the left arm. Mr Ndlovu said Ms Dube managed to escape and proceeded to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest. Chronicle