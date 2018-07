WOMAN EVICTS DEAD EX HUBBY

MOURNERS were forced to conduct a burial service in a field after the deceased’s former wife forced them out of her house.

The incident took place at Mangwena village under chief Svosve in Wedza where the deceased Dominic Makoreke’s body spent the night outside as his ex-wife only identified as Betty refused to accommodate mourners in her only hut demanding a fine.

One of the mourners told H-Metro that mourners were forced to make a temporary shelter to cover the coffin since it was raining.

“We have learnt a lesson that we must build homes because what we have experienced here is unbearable,” said the mourner.