CHIGUMBA A SECURITY THREAT : NCUBE





THE MDC Alliance has labelled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and her officials as a serious threat to national security for reneging on their earlier pledge to implement electoral reforms proposed by the opposition to ensure credible polls on July 30.





MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube, who is also the leader of the MDC, told supporters at a campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo at the weekend that it was now clear Zec was not committed to free and fair elections.

“We are tired of this junta government. The biggest national threat today, the challenge to national security today, the biggest obstacle to a new Zimbabwe is Chigumba and her colleagues at Zec,” Ncube said.





The opposition movement has accused Chigumba of conniving with Zanu PF to rig polls on behalf of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, a charge Zec denied.





Just recently, a prominent Kwekwe-based activist, Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, petitioned Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s office, demanding a probe on Chigumba’s conduct.





Moyo claimed that Chigumba had allegedly behaved dishonourably in the manner she handled preparations for this month’s general elections, adding there was need to urgently investigate and find out if she was still suitable to continue holding on to a public office.





He cited a number of incidences where he claimed Chigumba allegedly misconducted herself.





“She has availed the Zec database to Zanu PF, contrary to provisions of the law. In doing so, she has not only breached the law, but has unnecessarily exposed her hand by showing favouritism to Zanu PF. The act of allowing Zanu PF to access the database has compromised the integrity of the voters’ roll and prejudiced the whole conduct of the harmonised elections,” Moyo said.



