PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK HITS HARARE

A serious outbreak of lung infection in infants has hit Harare amid revelations that the only children’s hospital in the country is struggling to cope with the increased pressure.





When The Herald visited the 58-bed children’s hospital, which is housed within Harare Central Hospital, today there were about 140 infants admitted in the wards, some of them in casualty department and others still trickling in for assistance.





A majority were said to be suffering from bronchiolitis or pneumonia. The hospital’s equipment, treatment room and other side wards are all being adapted to accommodate some of the sick babies.





Sadly, there is not enough equipment such as nebulizer machines and oxygen flow masks used to manage infants suffering from bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Harare







