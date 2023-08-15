UPROAR AS ZOU HIKES FEES

SOME Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) students are up in arms with the institution for hiking fees without consulting them.

In a petition, drafted by the Harare Student Representative Council (SRC), the students are being urged not to pay the “unjustified” fees citing various irregularities.

The memo, which was signed by the secretary-general, Tinashe Tunha, reads:

“In light of the ongoing squabbles over the unjustified fees increments, illegal conversion of Zimbabwe dollar fees ordinance to US dollar at the end of last semester, lack of transparency and consultation by the National SRC coupled with the arrogance of university administration, we the Harare SRC, do hereby make a clarion call to all Harare Region students, and all those who are in solidarity with us, to STOP paying any fees forthwith until:

“a) The ZOU administration produces approval from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development authorising them to convert Zimbabwe dollar Fees balances to US dollar.

“b) The National SRC comes clean on its endorsement of the US$100 per course fees for the second semester of 2023.

“c) The administration and the National SRC begin to consult students before charging fees in line with the audi alteram partem (listen to the other side) principle.” H Metro