ZANU PF : WE HAVE SURPASSED 2018 TARGETS

Zanu PF party has surpassed its set targets of 2018 with the agriculture sector now an US$8 billion industry this year up from US$2 billion while the mining sector boomed from a US$2,8 billion to surpassing the US$12 billion mark by the end of the year.

The major turnaround in all sectors with active Government support has meant that the Zanu PF manifesto is just “more of the same” with a lot of major infrastructure development coming up completed in the next five years.

Power deficits have been dealt with through several power sources that include the Hwange Units 7 and 8, which are now both on stream, while small hydro-electricity projects from dams that are being constructed in every province will be supplying their local communities.

Key infrastructural projects have been completed including dualisation of the Beitbridge Border Post, busy Harare-Beitbridge Highway, construction of the New Parliament, expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Among other flagship projects is Gwayi-Shangani dam proposed in 1912, with actual works commencing when President Mnangagwa came to power in 2017.

Several other dams have been commissioned as Chivhu, Marovanyati Dam in Buhera, Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera.

Construction of Kunzvi Dam will add more capacity for the Greater Harare Metropolitan area, especially the most water deficient areas on the eastern side, although full water supply needs the Harare City Council, opposition led for more than two decades, to restore the full capacity created by former Zanu-PF dominated councils to its water works, now working on around half blast.

New towns are emerging in Mvuma and the once marginalised areas like Kanyemba and Binga are being modernised with irrigation schemes. Twenty new civil registry offices for e-passports have been opened across the country with more on cards as the Government brings services to the people leaving no one and no place behind.

Through use of devolution funds schools, clinics are being built targeting the remotest parts of the country.

President Mnangagwa’s chief election agent, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, shared the successes during the Linda Muriro show on Star FM titled, “Pursuit of free and fair polls: examining Zim’s legal and political environment.”

“We are saying whatever we have been doing, that is our manifesto. Look at infrastructure development, what we have done to our roads, built Beitbridge Border Post, new Parliament, all the developments that are happening.

“In Agriculture you can mention we have done a lot to take the agricultural sector from a US$2 billion industry to an US$8 billion. We had given ourselves that the mining industry must be a US$12 billion industry by 2023, we have surpassed that,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi added that: “All that those are our selling points to say give our candidate (President Mnangagwa) another chance to take us to another level so we don’t need those flowery manifestos that are much ado about nothing.”

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa this year Zimbabwe produced a record tobacco crop in 198 years, with 85 percent of it coming from smallholder farmers of whom 60 percent are beneficiaries of the highly viable Land Reform Programme.

In as many years’ food security is guaranteed as Zimbabwe is on the verge of exporting wheat as barely a year it realised a record wheat harvest since the crop started being produced commercially in the country in 1966.

The Zanu PF chief election agent said their manifesto is a living document, their deeds are what they are speaking about to say that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

“Everything that we are doing is centred on ourselves. We do not have any foreigner who is coming to assist us to build the majority of the things that we are doing,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said Zanu PF’s manifesto this time around is their work nothing else.

“We are the incumbent, the party in power. We produced a blueprint for the National Development Strategy when His Excellency came into power in 2018 we said let’s start writing our manifesto now so we have several projects that we did that we make reference to.

“Those in the opposition that aspire to get into power will write flowery manifestos where they will say literally anything.

“Ourselves we are pointing to things that we are doing to our vision 2030 to say in terms of national development strategy we aspire to get to that level,” he said.Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said smallholder farmers who benefited from land reform are doing well in tobacco growing, adding that the crop is the biggest agriculture foreign currency earner which needs a practical action approach when growing it.

“We are happy that smallholder farmers are contributing more in growing the crop. This means that farmers are using the land very well. Good agronomic practices are also key to enhancing productivity. We applaud the work done by farmers this season,” he said.

Mr Mariranyika said several smallholder farmers’ lives have totally positively changed, adding that production costs should not rise to ensure that farmers get a profit.

“It is good for the farmers to benefit from what they grow. We are guaranteed a good harvest this time.

“Farmers get their inputs on time and this helps to scale up production of the crop. We hope this production will also scale up next season,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said smallholder farmers were doing well adding that those who had become successful in the sector were adhering to planting dates.

“We are looking forward to a bumper harvest this season in wheat as well as in tobacco. Planting dates are crucial in all crops. We are positive that there is significant growth in our industry. Herald